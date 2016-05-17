FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces fire damage to Blacksand Executive lodge
May 17, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces fire damage to Blacksand Executive lodge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Horizon North Logistics Inc :

* Horizon North Logistics Inc announces fire damage to Blacksand Executive lodge

* Received reports Blacksand Executive lodge sustained significant damage due to wildfires burning north of Fort McMurray

* Due to active fires near Fort McMurray, Alberta there is currently no access to Blacksand Executive lodge facilities

* On May 16, Blacksand Executive lodge, along with other lodges on Aostra road, was placed on a mandatory evacuation order

* Horizon North carries appropriate insurance coverage on all of its assets including those currently at risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
