BRIEF-Monsanto Co - Disappointed in talks with Argentine agriculture ministry
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monsanto Co - Disappointed in talks with Argentine agriculture ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co

* Monsanto Co - Disappointed that talks with Argentine agriculture ministry have yet to result in mutually agreeable solution for soybean growers, industry and government

* Monsanto Co - “Reinforcing its commitment to enforce its private contracts and intellectual property rights both inside and outside Argentina”

* Monsanto Co - Is concerned that recent government actions in Argentina may “adversely affect its private agreements”

* Monsanto Co says company plans to take measures to protect its current assets

* Monsanto Co says will suspend launching any future soybean technologies in country, including roundup Ready 2 Xtend(TM) soybeans

* Monsanto Co - Doing a full review of business plans and projections for Argentina,will assess implications to balance sheet and earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

