May 17 (Reuters) - TJX Companies Inc :

* Traffic increases are being driven both by new customers and existing customers shopping with co more frequently - conf call

* Long term, sees potential to grow to 5,600 stores with current chains and just current markets alone - conf call

* No store closings planned across entire company this year - conf call