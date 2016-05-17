FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies realigns SSM Textile Machinery
May 17, 2016

BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies realigns SSM Textile Machinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Schweiter Technologies AG :

* Realignment of SSM Textile Machinery

* SSM Textile Machinery concentrates segment of texturing machines

* At its site in Horgen, SSM will concentrate in future on development, production and commercialization of high-tech winding and sewing-thread machines

* Texturing machines business will be transferred to existing site in Galbiate (Italy)

* Planned measures will result in approximately 20 redundancies in Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

