May 17 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings

* Fitch rates state of Ohio GO refunding bonds ‘AA+'; outlook stable

* State’s ‘AA+’ go rating and IDR based on financial management, maintaining fiscal balance, and rapidly amortizing debt burden

* Liabilities are supported by an economy that is slowly adding jobs lost in recession Source text (bit.ly/1R6wPlL) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )