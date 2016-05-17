FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Elbit Imaging says unit sells MUP plot in Belgrade for EUR 15.9 mln
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging says unit sells MUP plot in Belgrade for EUR 15.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Elbit Imaging announces its subsidiary, Plaza Centers, has announced sale of MUP plot in Belgrade for EUR 15.9 million

* Following fulfillment of some technical conditions that are expected to be met in coming weeks, purchaser will pay eur 11 million to plaza

* Additional EUR300,000 will be due before Nov. 30 2016 and remaining EUR4.6 million will be due within 15 months from transaction closing date

* Upon receipt of each stage payment, 75 pct of net cash proceeds will be distributed to Plaza’s bondholders in following quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.