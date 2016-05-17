FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors President to step down - Nikkei
#Market News
May 17, 2016

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors President to step down - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) -

President of Mitsubishi Motors decided Tuesday to step down, taking responsibility for the fuel economy data scandal that surfaced in april - Nikkei

* Position vacated by Tetsuro Aikawa, 62, will be filled temporarily by Mitsubishi Motors chairman osamu masuko - Nikkei

* Osamu Masuko will continue to do double duty until after nissan motor completes its planned purchase of 34% equity stake in Mitsubishi Motors - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors to submit to transport ministry wednesday report on internal findings of improprieties on fuel economy data on minicars - Nikkei

* Nissan will install one of directors to head Mitsubishi Motors’ product development division after latter’s shareholders meeting june 24 - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors plans to decrease its own directors from 13 to 11, while Nissan is set to install four directors - Nikkei

* Masuko will likely stay at Mitsubishi Motors in functions geared toward restoring brand,coordinating activities between two companies - Nikkei

Source text - s.nikkei.com/1sndUP5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
