May 17 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios updates 2016 financial guidance

* Expects 2016 ending cash position of more than $390 million

* Expects that its cash would be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through mid-2018