May 17 (Reuters) - Sandoz Canada

* Sandoz Canada launches PrSandoz Duloxetine, a generic version of Cymbalta, for treatment of depression and anxiety symptoms

* PrSandoz Duloxetine is now available on Canadian market in two strengths, 30 mg or 60 mg Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )