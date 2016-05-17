FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals, Celgene establish new collaboration in metabolic immuno-oncology
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals, Celgene establish new collaboration in metabolic immuno-oncology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios and Celgene establish new collaboration in metabolic immuno-oncology and amend certain rights from 2010 agreement

* Agios to receive $200 million upfront payment

* Ag-120 rights outside United States transferred to Agios

* Companies modified certain rights from their 2010 collaboration

* As of August 15, 2016, neither party will have financial or other obligations to each other related to AG-120

* After expiration of discovery phase of 2010 agreement, other cancer metabolism programs discovered at co will remain owned by co

* Exploratory research, drug discovery and early development will be led by Agios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
