BRIEF-Realpage acquires Asseteye Software for real estate investment management
May 17, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Realpage acquires Asseteye Software for real estate investment management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Realpage Inc

* Acquisition purchase price of $4.8 million, net of cash acquired, is subject to certain adjustments

* Realpage acquires asseteye software for real estate investment management

* In addition, incremental earn-out consideration may become payable upon achievement of certain financial and operational milestones.

* Asseteye is not expected to have a material impact on realpage’s 2016 financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

