BRIEF-Whirlpool says amended long-term credit facility provides borrowing capacity of $2.5 bln

May 17 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp

* Entered into a third amended and restated long-term credit agreement

* Amended long-term facility has a maturity date of May 17, 2021

* Amended long-term facility provides aggregate borrowing capacity of $2.5 billion - SEC filing

* Amended long-term facility replaces aggregate borrowing capacity available under terminated 364-day facility

* Terminated its existing amended and restated short-term credit which provided aggregate borrowing capacity of $500 million