FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spar Group first-half HEPS rises 5.4 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 18, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spar Group first-half HEPS rises 5.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Spar Group Ltd :

* Turnover up 16.7 pct in the six months ended March 31

* Reported turnover of spar group rose 16.7 pct to R42.1 billion (H1 2015: R36.0 billion)

* Headline earnings per share rose 5.4 pct to 480.0 cents (H1 2015: 455.5 cents)

* Normalised headline earnings per share up 17.2 pct over six months period

* Interim dividend of 255 cents per share

* Agreed to acquire remaining 20 pct shareholding in BWG Group from minorities at specified future dates and in accordance with a determined valuation model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.