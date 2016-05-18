BRIEF-Apple announces new ios app design and development accelerator in Bengaluru

May 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc
* Apple announces new ios app design and development accelerator in Bengaluru
* Initiative to support engineering talent and accelerate growth in india’s ios developer community
* Will establish a design and development accelerator in Bengaluru
* Facility will also provide support and guidance on swift
* Ios app design and development accelerator is expected to open in early 2017