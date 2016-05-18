FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apple announces new ios app design and development accelerator in Bengaluru
May 18, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Apple announces new ios app design and development accelerator in Bengaluru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc

* Apple announces new ios app design and development accelerator in Bengaluru

* Initiative to support engineering talent and accelerate growth in india’s ios developer community

* Will establish a design and development accelerator in Bengaluru

* Facility will also provide support and guidance on swift

* Ios app design and development accelerator is expected to open in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

