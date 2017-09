May 18 (Reuters) - Tie Kinetix NV :

* H1 total revenue, excluding EU projects, increase by 3.6 pct to 9,842,000 euros ($11.1 million) (H1 2015: 9,495,000 euros)

* H1 ebit, including EU projects, amounts to 92,000 euros (H1 2015: loss of 2,051,000 euros)

* Expects significant upsell and cross sell opportunities in our current customer base