BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit not a big threat to asset managers' credit fundamentals
May 18, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit not a big threat to asset managers' credit fundamentals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Brexit not a big threat to asset managers’ credit fundamentals

* In event of brexit, operational and business impact would be manageable for most rated asset managers

* On Brexit: Don’t expect loss of management, marketing passporting rights to have profound implications for asset management industry overall

* Brexit market volatility would weigh on asset managers operating margins because of weak market performance,reduced investor risk appetite Source text : (bit.ly/1Tf0C3l) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

