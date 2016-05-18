BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank sees 132 mln eur gain from Heta offer

May 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag

* Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: memorandum of understanding signed for Heta debt securities - positive non-recurring effect of approximately 132 milpbbglion euros ($148.66 million)expected in event of successful implementation

* Says Heta offer would result in a non-recurring pre-tax gain of 132 million euros for pbb group, expected to be recognised in 2016

* In march 2016, pbb anticipated slightly lower consolidated profit before taxes (in accordance with IFRS) for 2016, compared to very good figure of 195 million euros for previous year

* Expectation already incorporated moderate reversals of loan loss provisions on claims against Heta in amount of around 10 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros)