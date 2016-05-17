FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forage Genetics says licensed intellectual property for alfalfa traits and technology from Monsanto
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Forage Genetics says licensed intellectual property for alfalfa traits and technology from Monsanto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co

* Forage Genetics International (FGI) and Monsanto announce alfalfa commercial and research agreements to support innovation for alfalfa growers

* Monsanto received a one-time upfront licensing fee of $210 million for these rights

* Plans to invest in and evaluate applicability of novel trait technologies for different cropping systems including alfalfa

* FGI has acquired all of commercial rights from parties’ existing alfalfa research collaboration

* Monsanto plans to invest in and evaluate applicability of novel trait technologies for different cropping systems including alfalfa

* Monsanto has licensed to FGI certain intellectual property relating to its alfalfa traits and technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

