May 17 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems

* Ballard Power Systems inc says signs agreement for sale of methanol telecom backup power business for up to $6.1 million

* To sell certain of methanol telecom backup power business assets to Chung-Hsin Electric & Machinery Manufacturing Corp