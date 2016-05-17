BRIEF-U.S. Labor secretary Thomas Perez's statemtent on Verizon labor dispute

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Department Of Labor On Ongoing Labor Dispute Involving Verizon Workers :

* Statement of U.S. Labor secretary Thomas E. Perez on the ongoing labor dispute involving Verizon workers

* Parties agreed during these talks they will make no public statements, nor will the federal officials involved

* Parties involved agreed to assist in ongoing contract negotiations

* Discussions to continue in Washington this week under auspices of department