May 18 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd :

* Dividend of 40.79 cents per share. Growth of 9.52 pct for six months ended March 31

* Core property portfolio growth of 8.5 pct

* Forecast dividend expected at upper end of previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)