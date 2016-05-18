FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oriflame Q1 profit in line, sales beat forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 18, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oriflame Q1 profit in line, sales beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Oriflame Holding

* Q1 local currency sales increased by 10% and euro sales decreased by 1% to EUR 305.8 mln vs year-ago 307.8 mln

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to EUR 27.7 mln vs yr-ago 23.0 mln

* Q1 operating profit EUR 21.1 mln vs year-ago EUR 17.2 mln

* Reuters poll: Q1 EBIT seen at EUR 21.1 mln and net sales at 293 mln

* Says year to date sales development is approximately 13% in local currency

* Says development in second quarer to date is approximately 17% in local currency

* Says efficiency initiatives are ongoing and are delivering desired results

* Says still seeking reason behind local authority visits in moscow and remains fully transparent to authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
