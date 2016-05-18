FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IC Group Q3 2015/16 EBIT up at DKK 87 million
May 18, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IC Group Q3 2015/16 EBIT up at DKK 87 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - IC Group A/S :

* Q3 2015/16 EBIT 87 million Danish crowns ($13.20 million)versus 65 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2015/16 revenue 710 million crowns versus 719 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for financial year 2015/16 has been changed

* As a consequence of the lower than expected revenue growth, we expect the consolidated operating profit to be realized with an ebit margin of approx. 9 percent in 2015/16

* Expects consolidated revenue for 2015/16 at same level as last year

* Investments for the financial year 2015/16 are expected to be in the region of 3 percent of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5922 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

