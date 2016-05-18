BRIEF-SSP Group says second half started in line with its expectations

May 18 (Reuters) - Ssp Group Plc :

* Strong results with good progress on last year

* Operating profit 1 of £30.9m: up 28.0% at constant currency, and 22.6% at actual exchange rates

* Like-For-Like sales up 3.3%*: driven by growth in air passenger travel and retailing initiatives

* Revenue of £897m: up 5.9% at constant currency; 4.4% at actual exchange rates

* Earnings per share 1 of 3.0 pence, up 43%

* Interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share, up 19%

* Second half has started in line with our expectations