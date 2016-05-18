BRIEF-Astrazeneca says Lynparza plus paclitaxel disappoints in tests

May 18 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Provides top-line results from Lynparza gold trial in advanced gastric cancer

* Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy, compared with paclitaxel chemotherapy alone, did not meet primary endpoint of overall survival (os) in phase III gold trial

* Remain confident in Lynparza’s clinical activity in a range of tumour types

* Full evaluation of data is ongoing and results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting