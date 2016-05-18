FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Countryside Properties says well placed to deliver 2016 expectations
May 18, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Countryside Properties says well placed to deliver 2016 expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc

* Unaudited results for half year ended 31 March 2016

* Sales rate of 0.79 (HY 2015: 0.81) from 37 sales outlets (HY 2015: 27 sales outlets)

* Group private forward order book of £205.3m, up 4 pct (HY 2015: £196.7m)

* Adjusted operating profit for housebuilding: £27.7m (HY15: £19.0m) up 46 pct

* Adjusted operating profit for partnerships: £23.1m (HY15: £16.3m) up 42 pct in half year

* Remain on track to deliver medium-term plans of 3,600 completions, 17 pct adjusted operating margin and 28 pct return on capital employed by 2018

* Well placed to deliver 2016 full year expectations across all areas of group - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
