BRIEF-Stillfront Q1 underlying EBITDA up at SEK 10.0 million

May 18 (Reuters) - Stillfront Group publ AB :

* Q1 net revenues 25.3 million Swedish crowns ($3.06 million) versus 11.9 million crowns year ago

* Q1 underlying EBITDA, i.e. EBITDA adjusted for expensed investments, amounted to 10.0 million crowns, increase of 111 pct

* Says strong development is primarily based on the success of the company's German studio Bytro and Swedish studio Coldwood, not least because of acclaimed game Unravel