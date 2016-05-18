FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stillfront Q1 underlying EBITDA up at SEK 10.0 million
May 18, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stillfront Q1 underlying EBITDA up at SEK 10.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Stillfront Group publ AB :

* Q1 net revenues 25.3 million Swedish crowns ($3.06 million) versus 11.9 million crowns year ago

* Q1 underlying EBITDA, i.e. EBITDA adjusted for expensed investments, amounted to 10.0 million crowns, increase of 111 pct

* Says strong development is primarily based on the success of the company’s German studio Bytro and Swedish studio Coldwood, not least because of acclaimed game Unravel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2711 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

