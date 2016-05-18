FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diös Fastigheter participates in new issue by Nya SFF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Diös participates in new issue by Nya SFF

* Its share of issue amounts to 441 million Swedish crowns ($53.27 million), with a two-year maturity and a floating rate coupon of 3 month STIBOR + 0.95 percent

* Nya SFF issued bonds totalling 4.6 billion crowns with a duration between two and five years, at both fixed and floating interest rates

* In January, Diös Fastigheter together with Fabege, Wihlborgs, Platzer and Catena launched a joint MTN programme totalling 8.00 billion crowns through the newly established finance company Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB (Nya SFF)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2791 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
