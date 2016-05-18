FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mazor Robotics enters into two strategic agreements with Medtronic
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mazor Robotics enters into two strategic agreements with Medtronic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Mazor Robotics Ltd :

* Entered into two strategic agreements with medtronic plc

* Second agreement is for an equity investment by medtronic in mazor

* One agreement is for co-development and, upon meeting certain milestones, potential global distribution of certain mazor products

* Medtronic to purchase from co newly issued securities representing four percent of co’s outstanding share capital on a fully diluted basis

* Medtronic, at its sole discretion, may cap each of second and third tranches at $20 million each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
