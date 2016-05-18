FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Noble Corp enters distribution agreement with Freeport-Mcmoran Inc - SEC filing
May 18, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Noble Corp enters distribution agreement with Freeport-Mcmoran Inc - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Noble Corp

* On may 16, Noble Drilling (U.S.) LLC entered into a distribution agreement with Freeport-Mcmoran Inc - SEC filing

* Noble Drilling U.S. Llc expects to immediately divest shares of freeport common stock as they are received

* Settlement agreement requires that Noble Drilling (U.S.) receive full $540 million settlement amount before end of June 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1TYV5uy )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

