BRIEF-Noble Corp enters distribution agreement with Freeport-Mcmoran Inc - SEC filing

* On may 16, Noble Drilling (U.S.) LLC entered into a distribution agreement with Freeport-Mcmoran Inc - SEC filing

* Noble Drilling U.S. Llc expects to immediately divest shares of freeport common stock as they are received

* Settlement agreement requires that Noble Drilling (U.S.) receive full $540 million settlement amount before end of June 2016