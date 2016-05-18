FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Staples says to record aggregate losses of about $17 mln-$22 mln during Q3, Q4
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Staples says to record aggregate losses of about $17 mln-$22 mln during Q3, Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Staples Inc

* During q1, recorded restructuring charges of $11 million primarily related to lease obligations for closed retail stores - sec filing

* Expects payments related to employee related liabilities to be substantially completed by end of q1 2017

* Anticipates that payments related to facility lease obligations will be completed by the end of fiscal year 2025

* As a result of the sale of staples printing solutions, the company plans to settle sps’s pension obligations and terminate its pension plan

* To recognize aggregate losses of about $17 - $22 million during q3, q4 of 2016 as staples printing solutions-related settlements occur Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1V8UxEU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.