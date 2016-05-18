BRIEF-Oramed announces positive top-line results from phase IIb oral insulin study

May 18 (Reuters) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oramed announces positive top-line results from phase iib oral insulin study

* All primary safety and efficacy endpoints were met

* “study additionally demonstrated a good safety profile with no drug related serious adverse events”

* Study’s primary objective, a significant reduction of weighted mean night-time glucose, was successfully achieved

* Statistically significant decrease in primary endpoint, pooled night-time glucose mean percent change of 6.47% from run-in, between placebo,active cohorts