BRIEF-Twiti Investments, Glatton to acquire Mabion series O shares

May 18 (Reuters) - Mabion SA :

* Signs preliminary agreements with Twiti Investments Ltd. and Glatton Sp. z o.o. to acquire the company’s series O shares at the issue price of 47 zlotys ($12.09) per share

* Twiti Investments to acquire no more than 0.2 million of the company’s series O shares and Glatton to acquire no more than 0.1 million of Mabion’s series O shares

* Both companies are the main investors of Mabion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8873 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)