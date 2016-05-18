FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twiti Investments, Glatton to acquire Mabion series O shares
May 18, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twiti Investments, Glatton to acquire Mabion series O shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Mabion SA :

* Signs preliminary agreements with Twiti Investments Ltd. and Glatton Sp. z o.o. to acquire the company’s series O shares at the issue price of 47 zlotys ($12.09) per share

* Twiti Investments to acquire no more than 0.2 million of the company’s series O shares and Glatton to acquire no more than 0.1 million of Mabion’s series O shares

* Both companies are the main investors of Mabion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8873 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

