May 18 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc

* Announces European launch of latest in PressureWire Guidewire technology to measure pressure differences across narrowed coronary arteries

* Pressurewire X Guidewire European launch will include a measured rollout to targeted countries throughout 2016