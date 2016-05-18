BRIEF-A.G. Schneiderman settles with Home Depot and Lowe's over alleged violations of state law protecting New York waters

May 18 (Reuters) -

A.G. Schneiderman announces settlement with home depot and lowe’s over alleged widespread violations of state law protecting new york waters

* Home depot will pay $78,000 and lowe’s will pay $52,000, in penalties to new york state for the alleged violations

* Separate settlements with home depot,lowe’s home centers over alleged violations of 2010 state law designed to reduce water pollution

* 90% of home depot stores and lowe's stores - 16 of 18 - in new york inspected had one or more alleged violations of the law