BRIEF-A.G. Schneiderman settles with Home Depot and Lowe's over alleged violations of state law protecting New York waters
May 18, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-A.G. Schneiderman settles with Home Depot and Lowe's over alleged violations of state law protecting New York waters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) -

A.G. Schneiderman announces settlement with home depot and lowe’s over alleged widespread violations of state law protecting new york waters

* Home depot will pay $78,000 and lowe’s will pay $52,000, in penalties to new york state for the alleged violations

* Separate settlements with home depot,lowe’s home centers over alleged violations of 2010 state law designed to reduce water pollution

* 90% of home depot stores and lowe's stores - 16 of 18 - in new york inspected had one or more alleged violations of the law Source text (on.ny.gov/1TnlH8s) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

