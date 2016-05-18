FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quadra to receive credit from Onexim Group, Sberbank and Gazprombank
May 18, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quadra to receive credit from Onexim Group, Sberbank and Gazprombank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) -

* Quadra plans to receive credit from Sberbank, Gazprombank and main shareholder for completion of building of stations, company head Yury Pimonov said on press conference

* Credit to amount 10 billion roubles ($153.30 million)

* Out of whole amount 3 billion roubles will be provided by Onexim Group, and the rest to be provided by banks

* Quadra plans to narrow losses three times in 2016, to have profit in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.2327 roubles) (Reported by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Maxim Rodionov in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
