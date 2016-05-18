FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Torchmark and unit enters into second amended and restated credit agreement
May 18, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Torchmark and unit enters into second amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Torchmark Corp

* On May 17, 2016, co and unit TMK Re Ltd entered into second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 17, 2016 - SEC filing

* Second restated credit agreement extends maturity date of existing $750 million credit facility to May 17, 2021

* Pursuant to amended and restated facility, lenders have agreed to make revolving loans to Torchmark and to issue, up to $250 million sublimit

* Facility has also been increased to provide for making of a single term loan to torchmark up to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

