BRIEF-Empire Industries announces plan of arrangement for spin-out of Hydrovac business
May 18, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Empire Industries announces plan of arrangement for spin-out of Hydrovac business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Empire Industries Ltd

* Announces plan of arrangement for spin-out of Hydrovac business

* Following completion of arrangement, Tornado intends to expand its Hydrovac business into China

* Shares of Empire will be exchanged for one quarter of new Empire share and one eighth of new Tornado share for every share of Empire

* Entered into arrangement agreement with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd, Tornado Global Hydrovacs Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
