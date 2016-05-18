FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Andersons Inc rejects unsolicited proposal from HC2
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Andersons Inc rejects unsolicited proposal from HC2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Andersons Inc

* The Andersons rejects unsolicited proposal from HC2

* Rejected two non-binding, highly conditional, unsolicited proposals from HC2 Holdings, Inc.

* “HC2’s claim that Andersons did not substantively respond to its $37 per share offer” is false

* Deutsche Bank is acting as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis is acting as legal advisor to Andersons.

* “believe HC2’s proposals ignore our value and prospects as a standalone entity”

* “HC2’s letter dated May 17, 2016 contained numerous inaccuracies and misleading statements” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
