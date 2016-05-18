FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vikram Pandit and Atairos group create new financial services company
May 18, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vikram Pandit and Atairos group create new financial services company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) -

* Vikram Pandit and Atairos group create new financial services company

* Vikram Pandit and Atairos group say new company will launch immediately; terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Vikram Pandit and Atairos group say they are creating Orogen group, an operating company, that will make investments in financial services companies

* Pandit and Atairos group say Orogen will be governed by board including reps from both Atairos and Orogen, with Pandit serving as chairman and CEO Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

