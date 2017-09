May 18 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co :

* Increased company’s quarterly dividend by 33 percent and authorized a new $2 billion share repurchase program

* Intends to repurchase an initial $500 million of Southwest common stock under an accelerated share repurchase program

* Quarterly dividend will increase to $0.10 per share from $0.075 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: