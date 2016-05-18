FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Petroquest Energy announces approval of reverse stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc

* Petroquest Energy announces approval of reverse stock split by stockholders and board of directors

* Company anticipates that reverse split will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 18

* Will effect a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1 share of newly issued common stock for each four shares of issued and outstanding common stock

* Upon effectiveness of reverse split, four shares will be automatically converted into one newly issued, outstanding share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
