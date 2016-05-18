FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euler Hermes to repurchase 4.9 pct of its own shares under share placement announced by Allianz Vie
May 18, 2016 / 5:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euler Hermes to repurchase 4.9 pct of its own shares under share placement announced by Allianz Vie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Euler Hermes Group SA

* Allianz Vie has launched today a share placement of its entire stake in euler hermes representing 8.6 pct of the share capital of the company

* Euler Hermes Group has placed an irreducible order representing 4.9 pct of its own shares

* Repurchase price will be equal to the price of the share placement

* Proposed dividend for 2015 increased by 6.3 pct to eur 4.68 per share

* Repurchase shall be completed pursuant to the share buyback program approved by the shareholders' meeting of 27 May 2015 Source text: bit.ly/23XkBTN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
