FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Genmab announces positive topline result in Phase III pollux study of Daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple Myeloma
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 18, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genmab announces positive topline result in Phase III pollux study of Daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple Myeloma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Genmab :

* Genmab announces positive topline result in phase III pollux study of Daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

* Patients who received treatment with Daratumumab had a 63% reduction in risk of disease progressing versus those who did not receive Daratumumab

* Overall safety profile of Daratumumab in combination with Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone was manageable consistent with known safety profile

* Based on results at pre-planned interim analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring it was recommended that data be unblinded

* Janssen Biotech which licensed Daratumumab from Genmab will engage in dialogue with officials about potential for regulatory submission

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.