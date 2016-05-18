FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lowe's on conf call- FY Outlook for home improvement industry remains positive
May 18, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lowe's on conf call- FY Outlook for home improvement industry remains positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc

* Healthy macro fundamentals, favorable weather and compelling offers drove q1 comp growth above our expectations

* In presentation - Q1 sales of lawn and garden, lumber and building materials, paint, tools and hardware, millwork above average

* In presentation - Q1 sales of appliances, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, seasonal living below average

* In presentation - key drivers of home improvement spending are real disposable personal income, home prices and housing turnover

* Outlook for home improvement industry remains positive, supported by strong gains in job market and income growth and housing trends

* In presentation - rising home prices motivating homeowners to invest in their homes

* On conf call- achieved double-digit Q1 comps in lumber and building materials driven by continued surge in outdoor construction projects

* Q1 gross margin contracted due to strong performance in lower margin categories such as lumber and building materials

* CFO- confident in our plans and hope to sustain momentum, believe it’s prudent to maintain previously provided outlook Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

