BRIEF-Castlight Health announces strategic agreement with SAP
May 18, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Castlight Health announces strategic agreement with SAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Castlight Health Inc

* Castlight Health announces strategic agreement with SAP

* Says SAP has purchased 4.76 million shares of newly issued Class B common stock in castlight health

* Sap holding 4.7 pct post-issuance of currently-outstanding shares of castlight, at a price of $3.77 per share, for about $18 million in cash

* SAP also received warrant, under which SAP has right to buy additional 1.9 million shares of castlight health Class B stock at $4.91/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
