BRIEF-Castlight Health announces strategic agreement with SAP

May 18 (Reuters) - Castlight Health Inc

* Castlight Health announces strategic agreement with SAP

* Says SAP has purchased 4.76 million shares of newly issued Class B common stock in castlight health

* Sap holding 4.7 pct post-issuance of currently-outstanding shares of castlight, at a price of $3.77 per share, for about $18 million in cash

* SAP also received warrant, under which SAP has right to buy additional 1.9 million shares of castlight health Class B stock at $4.91/share