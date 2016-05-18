BRIEF-Allianz Vie to sell its entire stake in Euler Hermes - Bookrunner

May 18 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* Allianz Vie to sell all 3.9 mln shares held in Euler Hermes, representing about 8.6 pct of Euler Hermes Share Capital, in private placement - Bookrunner

* Euler Hermes has committed to place an order on 2.2 mln shares at the placement price, in the context of its share buyback program - Bookrunner

* Deutsche bank is acting as sole bookrunner on the placement on behalf of Allianz Vie - Bookrunner

* Rothschild & CIE is acting as financial advisor to Allianz Vie in the context of the placement- Bookrunner (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)