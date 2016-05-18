FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allianz Vie to sell its entire stake in Euler Hermes - Bookrunner
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allianz Vie to sell its entire stake in Euler Hermes - Bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* Allianz Vie to sell all 3.9 mln shares held in Euler Hermes, representing about 8.6 pct of Euler Hermes Share Capital, in private placement - Bookrunner

* Euler Hermes has committed to place an order on 2.2 mln shares at the placement price, in the context of its share buyback program - Bookrunner

* Deutsche bank is acting as sole bookrunner on the placement on behalf of Allianz Vie - Bookrunner

* Rothschild & CIE is acting as financial advisor to Allianz Vie in the context of the placement- Bookrunner (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.