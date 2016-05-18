BRIEF-Tesla raising money to accelerate ramp of Model 3 via $2 bln offering

May 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc

* Tesla raising money to accelerate ramp of model 3

* Announced an underwritten registered public offering of about $2 billion of common stock

* Tesla is offering about $1.4 billion of shares

* Elon musk will increase his overall tesla shareholdings through the transactions

* Remaining shares to be sold by elon musk to cover tax obligations for his concurrent exercise of more than 5.5 million stock options

* Intends to use net proceeds from the offering to accelerate ramp of model 3

* Intends accelerate its 500,000 unit build plan from 2020 to 2018

* Elon musk, tesla’s ceo, will also be exercising stock options to acquire 5.5 million shares of tesla stock

* Musk will be donating 1.2 million shares of his tesla stock to charity

* Morgan stanley and goldman, sachs & co. Are acting as lead joint book-running managers for offering

* Cash proceeds from sale of stock by musk will go to federal, state governments to satisfy 52% tax withholding on stock option exercise