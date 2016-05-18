FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WW Investors LLC says sent a letter to board of New York REIT
May 18, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WW Investors LLC says sent a letter to board of New York REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Ww Investors Llc

* Ww investors llc says sent a letter to board of directors of new york reit

* Recently contacted one of suitors of winthrop suggesting they may wish to become involved in new york reit’s strategic review process

* “interested party officials were enthusiastic about opportunity to revisit an acquisition of nyrt”

* We are advised that interested party sent proposal to board on or about may 4 with deadline for response of close of business may 11

* Ww investors llc says “we have been informed that board of nyrt allowed one week deadline to pass with no response” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
