BRIEF-Yum! brands to offer $4.6 billion in new debt
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 18, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yum! brands to offer $4.6 billion in new debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum! brands, inc. To offer $4.6 billion in new debt

* New debt is intended to fund return of capital to shareholders, repay borrowings under company’s existing revolving credit facility

* Debt will be issued by certain subsidiaries that operate company’s KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell businesses

* $1 billion revolving credit facility will replace company’s existing revolving credit facility

* New debt will be comprised of a new senior secured credit facility including an $800 million term loan a and a $1.5 billion term loan b

* New debt will also be comprised of $2.3 billion of senior unsecured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

